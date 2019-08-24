White Rock butterfly release ‘emotional, uplifting’

A butterfly lingers nearby after dozens were released in memory of loved ones, during an event last month at White Rock Seniors Village. (Contributed photo)

An annual event to remember and celebrate loved ones lost, and support Peace Arch Hospice Society, raised $1,250 for the cause.

It was “a heartfelt, emotional event but at the same time uplifting as we set the butterflies free,” Si Cussen, community relations manager for White Rock Seniors Village, told Peace Arch News of the July 30 release.

“This year, a number of them decided to stick around for the afternoon, which was another treat for all who attended.”

The occasion was the second year that the event was held. Families who had lost a loved one who’d lived at the seniors residence were invited to participate, as well as local community members.

Butterflies could be purchased for $25, and all proceeds went to the hospice society.

The society’s executive director Beth Kish and community co-ordinator Lori Ishikawa also attended the event, which included face painting, music and refreshments.