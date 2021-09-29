Well-known South Surrey businessman named chair of children’s hospital foundation board

South Surrey’s Darrell Jones (left) is new chair of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation board of directors. He is pictured here with foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey businessman Darrell Jones is the new chair of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s board of directors.

President of Save-On-Foods, Jones has been involved with the foundation for the past five years, demonstrating “an unwavering commitment to the welfare of these children and their families,” a news release announcing his appointment states.

“Children are our entire future – and what we do for them today will not only shape their individual lives, but our collective future as a province,” Jones said in the release.

“This is what inspires me in my new role – I am here for the children, which is why I am so privileged and humbled by this opportunity to make a real difference in their lives.”

Jones succeeds Lisa Hudson in the role. Among Hudson’s accomplishments in her three years was oversight of the Sunny Hill Enhancement Initiative, “which brought an enhanced, patient-centred rehabilitation and developmental services health centre to the campus of BC Children’s Hospital.”

Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of the foundation, described Jones as “the humble and friendly face of Save-On-Foods… (and) a passionate advocate in our work to better the lives of children in BC.”

Jones was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship in 2017 in acknowledgment of his track record of supporting the South Surrey/White Rock community. In 2018, he was recognized for business excellence at the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce annual awards, receiving the award for best business person in a corporate environment.

“As a community and corporate leader embedded in the fabric of our province, Darrell is well-poised to continue leading the Foundation upwards in its ambitious quest to conquer illnesses that continue to affect thousands of children across the province,” said Berry.

