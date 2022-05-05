Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation are holding a Mother’s Day warehouse sale May 6-8 at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.), with up to 75 per cent off on a large selection of clothing, shoes, accessories and more All proceeds will benefit the Delta Community Foundation. (Delta Community Foundation/Facebook photo)

Warehouse sale benefiting Delta Community Foundation this weekend

Sale runs May 6-8 at Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Dr.), with up to 75 per cent off all items

Proceeds from a Mother’s Day warehouse sale happening in Ladner this weekend will go to support Delta’s “charity for charities.”

From Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8 at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr.), shoppers will be able to find a large selection of clothing, shoes, accessories and more, with up to 75 per cent off on labels like Gentle Fawn, Lack of Color, and Rocket Dog.

The sale is being held in partnership with Delta-based Evolution Group of Companies and the Delta Community Foundation, with all proceeds going to support the foundation’s mission to raise funds for distribution to local charities and organizations that support and enhance the community.

“We encourage the community to come out and support this important event as this kicks off our fund building campaign. Money raised through this campaign will help us increase the support we give to causes that impact our community,” DHC vice-president Carlene Lewall said in a press release.

“The Delta Community Foundation is the charity for all charities, the only foundation that support all the charities in Delta. We appreciate and thank Evolution Group of Companies for their time and donation of products to make this sale possible.”

“We are always striving to find way to support, be involved and engaged our Delta community,” Ben Martin, president and CEO of Evolution Group of Companies, said in a press release.

“Due to COVID, it’s been years since anyone in Delta has had the opportunity to participate in a warehouse sale. I think that people are ready for this and excited to get some great deals and support a Delta charity that is making a difference locally.”

Admission to the warehouse sale is free, and cash, credit and debit will all accepted, however all sales are final.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org or @DeltaCommunityFoundation on Facebook.


