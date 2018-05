The White Rock, Surrey and North Delta event is to be held at Eaglequest Golf Course

The White Rock, Surrey and North Delta 2018 Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is planned for Sunday. (File photo)

The White Rock, Surrey and North Delta 2018 Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is to take place Sunday (May 6) at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 St.).

The annual event raises money that goes towards Alzheimer’s support programs, education and services.

The walk is held in more than 20 communities throughout the province. To donate, start a team, sponsor or join the walk, visit click here.

More than 70,000 are affected by dementia in the province.