Volunteers sought for Surrey RCMP

Applications to volunteer with Surrey RCMP are being accepted online until Feb. 28. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is looking for people with a keen interest in public safety to get involved in community and crime prevention programs.

Applications to become a volunteer with the detachment are being accepted now at surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca, according to a news release.

Volunteers play a key role at events across the city, and participate in a variety of crime-prevention programs, the release states.

“Over the past year, volunteers donated over 13,000 hours of their time to Surrey RCMP community initiatives,” Gabriel Pelletier, Surrey RCMP community programs co-ordinator, said in the release.

Those hours included checking more than 165,000 vehicles through Speed Watch, running 400,000 licence plates through the Stolen Auto Recovery Program, conducting 4,000 vehicle audits through the Lock Out Auto Crime program and making 1,500 visits to local businesses.

Each program offers volunteers an opportunity to have an immediate impact on reducing crime and improving public safety, the release states.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years old and be a Canadian citizen with a valid Class 5 driver’s licence.

Other criteria include passing a background check, attending all required training sessions and committing at least 16 hours per month.

The release emphasizes that only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. For more, visit surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

