Virtual challenge to benefit Delta-based guide dogs charity

The latest litter of puppies at BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, with mommy dog Penny. Top fundraisers in three age categories and the top fundraising team in the Delta-based non-profit’s “Woof-a-Thon Virtual Challenge” will be invited to name a puppy from a future BC & Alberta Guide Dogs litter. (BC & Alberta Guide Dogs photo)

BC & Alberta Guide Dogs’ new online fundraiser invites participants to get creative in support of a good cause.

Registration is now open for the Delta-based non-profit’s “Woof-a-Thon Virtual Challenge,” in which participants collect pledges in advance of completing an activity of their choosing between Sunday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 10 — whatever date and time works best for them.

“Physical distancing doesn’t mean social isolation, we can all get active together,” Joni Wright, director of development and communications for BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, said in a press release. “We have a person making braided fleece tug toys that she will be donating to the puppy training program, another is walking 50 kilometres over five days, someone else is doing sit ups while their dog does puppy push-ups. I’m impressed with everyone’s creativity.”

Funds raised will help provide guide dogs for people who are blind or visually-impaired, autism service dogs for children with profound autism and their families, PTSD service dogs for veterans and first responders living with operational stress injuries.

It takes two years and upwards of $35,000 to produce one certified guide or service dog, and the organization provides the dogs to recipients at no cost, along with training and aftercare support.

To fund these programs, the organization relies on donations and proceeds from its fundraising events, which have been severely impacted because of the pandemic.

The top fundraisersfrom each age group (under 10, 11-24, and 25-plus) as well as the top fundraising team during the Woof-a-Thon Virtual Challenge will be invited to name a puppy from a future BC & Alberta Guide Dogs litter.

“Ten beautiful puppies were born earlier this month and we have other litters due soon,” Linda Thornton, director of breeding for BC & Alberta Guide Dogs, said in a press release. “We look forward to hearing the names chosen by our challenge winners.”

