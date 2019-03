Surrey dogs competed in nosework, a canine sport in which a dog is tasked with finding a hidden scent

An Amazing Race style nosework event was held this Saturday, to determine Surrey’s top dog.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre hosted the competition as attendees were able to watch dogs as they were tasked with finding hidden scents, while ignoring distractions and obstacles.

READ MORE: ‘ScenTopia’ event will feature Surrey’s top sniffers

@kieranroconnor

kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.