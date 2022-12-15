VIDEO: Surrey RCMP to deliver toys from Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive on Friday

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards in front of donations for Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 15. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey RCMP will deliver toys from Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive to hospitals on Friday (Dec. 15).

“We’re just thrilled to host this and be a part of it every single year to help those kids that are undergoing treatment at this time to lift their spirits in the Christmas season,” Surrey’s top RCMP officer, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, told the Now-Leader.

The toy drive is an annual campaign organized in memory of Keian Blundell, a six-year-old Langley boy who lost his battle with leukemia in 2014. Donations from the toy drive will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Edwards said the toys will be available to children in the hospital.

“The kids can come in and they can select a toy,” he said. “It’s also available to the siblings of those children that are undergoing treatment.”

For the first two weeks of December, police had several locations throughout the city where people could drop off donations. As well as some anonymous individuals who have donated a large number of toys. Donations were accepted until Thursday (Dec. 15).

Any excess toys not given out during the holiday season will go to kids throughout the year who are undergoing treatment.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP helps Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive collect 9,000 toys since 2017, plus $32K cash

-With files from Tom Zillich



