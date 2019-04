It was an evening filled with dancing and bagpipes for the first-annual spring Ceilidh

The White Spot Pipe Band performed at their first-annual spring Ceilidh at the Cloverdale Catholic Parish Centre on Saturday.

It was a family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun.

