VIDEO: Seniors show off at Cloverdale showcase

Around 100 community members came out to the first-ever Seniors’ Showcase at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Saturday, June 9. (Samantha Anderson)

The Cloverdale Recreation Centre hosted a celebration on Saturday to end Seniors’ Week with a showcase and barbecue.

Seniors’ Week is held annually in B.C. to recognize the contributions that seniors make to their communities throughout the province. This year, it ran from June 3 to 9.

Cloverdale’s event showcased much of what local seniors are up to in the community, including sports such as table tennis and pickleball, musical diversions such as ukulele playing and choir singing, crafting such as knitting and woodcarving, and much more.

The Cloverdale Senior Advisory Board sponsored a free barbecue. (Samantha Anderson)

The woodcarvers club meets every Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. (Samantha Anderson)

The woodcarvers club currently stands at 12 members, and would welcome more. (Samantha Anderson)

The Stamp Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. (Samantha Anderson)

Drop-in players are welcome at Bingo, every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. (Samantha Anderson)