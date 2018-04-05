Video screen grab

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

In honour of ‘Throwback Thursday’ today, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Tweeted out a fascinating video of Langley and Surrey in 1966.

The video, which is part of the BC Road Trip Time Machine series, takes viewers along Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge and into Langley.

Click here to see more retro videos of B.C.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey students testing laws of robotics
Next story
Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

Just Posted

Return to the Roaring Twenties at upcoming Surrey Archives talk

“Despite it being a time of prohibition, there is nothing ‘dry’ about this time in history”: archivist

Delta non-profits ask government to rethink payroll tax

The four groups want organizations like theirs to be exempt from the Employer Health Tax

Two Surrey realtors found guilty of professional misconduct

Both have been fined and one’s licence has been suspended for 21 days

Surrey gala will celebrate ‘Muslim feminine excellence’

April 22 event at Bell theatre hosted by year-old Voices of Muslim Women organization

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

NEB approves Trans Mountain pipeline route through Chilliwack residential area, school yard

City opposed realignment due to proximity to aquifer but NEB says decision ‘is in the public interest’

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

Most Read