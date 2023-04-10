VIDEO: On the hunt for Easter eggs in South Surrey

Children of all ages – including Nicole, Dominica and Kseniia (aged 4 1/2, 19 months and 6, respectively) hunted for eggs at an Easter event hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay on Wednesday (April 5) at Bakerview Park. (Tricia Weel photo) Children of all ages – including Kiiya (12) – hunted for eggs at an Easter event hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay on Wednesday (April 5) at Bakerview Park. (Tricia Weel photo) Children of all ages – including Kealy (right, age 9) hunted for eggs at an Easter event hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay on Wednesday (April 5) at Bakerview Park. (Tricia Weel photo)

The Easter bunny paid an early visit to some lucky locals Wednesday (April 5).

Dozens of children (with help from their parents) hunted for Easter eggs in an event hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay at Bakerview Park.

The colourful eggs were hidden in trees, under bushes, and even in bunches of daffodils, with children of all ages determinedly searching for their share.

The egg hunt also featured games, face painting and prizes, with children collecting bundles of Easter goodies from Findlay after they had found three eggs each.

“It’s spring time and it’s been a bit of a cold, long winter and we just wanted to do something for the kids,” Findlay said with a chuckle, as she noted it was still a little chilly on April 5 as well.

But the kids hunting for eggs didn’t seem to mind.

“They seem pretty enthusiastic,” Findlay said.

She was happy to be able to host the event while home for a short break from her duties in Ottawa.

“It gives me the opportunity to do something like this in person and I love it,” Findlay said.

“I love kids. It’s as much fun for me as it is for them.”

