(from left) Delview Junior Secondary alumni Kim Parens (‘85-‘88), Brad Cornell (‘93-‘95) and Nicole Duffield (‘85-‘88) were among numerous former and current students and staff who came out on Friday, Feb. 22 to celebrate the now-high school’s 50th anniversary. (James Smith photo)

VIDEO: North Delta’s Delview Secondary celebrates 50 years

Alumni and staff spanning five decades came out to commemorate former junior school’s semicentennial

Alumni and staff spanning half a century of Delview Secondary’s history came out to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary last week.

Former students and teachers from the one-time junior school joined current attendees and staff as they browsed 50 years of yearbooks and hundreds of photos displayed throughout the halls and classrooms on Friday, Feb. 22, while several teachers delighted the crowd while performing music in the cafeteria.

To close the night, local band The Oakstones — comprised of recent Delview grads Lucas Davies, Bradley Lambert, Nick Giffen and Jacob Andreson — performed a full 45-minute acoustic set before an enthusiastic packed house.

RELATED: North Delta band blends sounds of the ’70s with modern rock

The festivities continue on Wednesday, March 6 when the school hosts a four-on-four basketball tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free, but the competition is open only to alumni and current student. For more information or to register, email klaubman@deltasd.bc.ca.

