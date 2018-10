Craft beer festival, Cloverfest, returned to provide local drinks, food and live music

There were smiles all round at Shannon Hall on the Cloverdale Fair Grounds Saturday with the return of Cloverfest.

Cloverfest is a craft beer festival that features local craft beer, spirits and wine vendors.

The festival featured food and live music on top of drinks.

Cloverfest as well is a fundraising event for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce and the Cloverdale Rotary.

