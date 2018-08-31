VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Derek Bond wondered what he had done to deserve the best front row seat of his life.

Three humpback whales surrounded the sport fisherman’s boat, breaching and fin slapping so close he could smell the air pushed out of their blowholes.

“It came up for a breath (next to the boat) and it exhaled,” he said laughing. “Its breath smelled like rotten garbage.”

Jigging for salmon near Kitty Coleman beach south of Campbell River, Bond said the whales came so close he could have reached over and touched one. The retired Victoria resident said one humpback actually rubbed the bottom of his boat.

RELATED: VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat near Campbell River

Bond turned off his motor as they began to approach and enjoyed the show for approximately 40 minutes as the three whales slowly submerged and reemerged.

Despite the proximity, he said he was never worried they would capsize his boat and that he was simply in awe the entire time.

“I was truly blessed, it was just an amazing experience, once in a lifetime,” Bond continued. “I was the only boat out there… not that I am complaining, it was pretty incredible.”

RELATED: Humpback whales treat tourists to early-morning show

alim@arnoldlimvisuals.com

Like and follow the Campbell River Mirror on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
What to expect from Surrey’s new $15.7-million museum expansion

Just Posted

What to expect from Surrey’s new $15.7-million museum expansion

Q & A with Museum of Surrey Manager Lynn Saffery

Clayton teen struck in alleged hit-and-run

Mother asks driver to come forward: ‘It’s someone’s child. Be accountable.’

BC Ferry back in service, backlog frustrates travellers

The Spirit of Vancouver Island resumed service with the scheduled 3 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay

IHIT seeks video footage in Surrey homicide investigation

Lakhwinder Singh Bal was killed on Sunday, August 19

White Rock’s Memorial Park partially reopened

Fences removed from west side of park

VIDEO: Nature comes through in time for Lower Mainland seniors home butterfly release

The sun poked through Thursday afternoon, warming up the air for an annual fundraiser.

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Semi truck, trailer caught for excessive speeding in Maple Ridge construction zone

Ridge RCMP impound truck for seven days.

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Most Read