The Surrey Association for Community Living celebrated its 60th anniversary on Thursday afternoon, with a flash mob dance performance. (Samantha Anderson)

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

The Surrey Association for Community Living celebrated their 60th anniversary this afternoon with a flash mob dance performance.

The association, located in downtown Cloverdale, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support services to children, youth and adults with developmental disabilities.

SACL is a cornerstone for many Surrey residents; members organize everything from after school programming for children to assisting adults secure safe, affordable housing.

The association celebrated its anniversary in style Thursday afternoon (May 16), with a barbecue and dance performance. It was timed perfectly, as it kicks off SACL’s upcoming rodeo weekend festivities — a team from the association will be participating in the bed races Thursday evening, as well as in the Cloverdale Rodeo Parade on Saturday morning.

More on this historic anniversary to come.


