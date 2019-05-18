Pancakes and eggs were on hand at the Cloverdale Legion for the rodeo breakfast (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Families pack Cloverdale Legion for rodeo breakfast

People fueled up early to prepare for long Rodeo weekend

With four days of events, both on and off the Fairgrounds, Cloverdale families stormed the legion to fuel up before the rodeo on Saturday morning.

Excitement filled the air in the legion. Rodeo organizers have promised a more family-friendly entertainment for the country fair than ever before.

READ MORE: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair returns

If you missed the pancake breakfast, there will be another one on Sunday, May 19 at the Cloverdale Legion, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

