VIDEO: Families pack Cloverdale Legion for rodeo breakfast

With four days of events, both on and off the Fairgrounds, Cloverdale families stormed the legion to fuel up before the rodeo on Saturday morning.

Excitement filled the air in the legion. Rodeo organizers have promised a more family-friendly entertainment for the country fair than ever before.

If you missed the pancake breakfast, there will be another one on Sunday, May 19 at the Cloverdale Legion, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

