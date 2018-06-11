VIDEO: Cloverdale opens its doors for annual community tours

Nine Cloverdale locations open to public for 2018 Surrey Doors Open event

Hundreds came through Cloverdale on Saturday to take part in the annual Surrey Doors Open event.

The nine Cloverdale venues included A&T Equestrian, Cloverdale Library, Fraser Valley Heritage Railway, Harness Racing BC, Honeybee Centre, Surrey Animal Resource Centre, Surrey Archives, Surrey Fire Service Hall No. 8, and the BC Vintage Truck Museum.

The inspiration for Surrey Doors Open stems from France, where the first Doors Open took place in 1984. The idea soon began to spread to neighbouring countries and has since expanded around the globe.



