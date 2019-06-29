Some drag queens started the performances at the 20th annual Surrey Pride on a high note, with a performance of “We Are Family.” Surrey Pride took over Central City Plaza on Saturday (June 29). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

City Centre

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

A venue switch seemed to be the right choice for the 20th annual Surrey Pride.

“I was on the stage earlier, and to just look out and see the crowd triple the size it was last year, over the whole day and we’re still only at four o’clock and we still have four hours to go,” said Surrey Pride president Martin Rooney.

SEE MORE: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet, March 22, 2019

Switching to Central City Plaza from Holland Park brought more people out to the event, said Rooney, adding that the larger attendance was “anticipated.”

Surrey Pride included drag performances, live music, vendor booth, arts and crafts tables, spoken word and a cultural and literary expo inside at SFU Surrey.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: Surrey Pride Society raises the flag at SFU campus, May 14, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters, June 24, 2019


