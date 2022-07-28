‘Twin Adventures’ for Surrey co-authors who wrote a children’s book about South Asian kids

Book was supposed to be released last fall, but the pandemic paused a launch event until Aug. 7

Cover of the children’s book co-authored by Surrey residents TK Sohal and Raman Kaur.

Surrey co-authors of South Asian descent have written the kind of children’s book they wish to have read growing up.

“Twin Adventures” offers a story of Canadian-born twins who are in for a surprise when a new set of twins immigrate from India. A clash of cultures results at the Canadian school they attend, yet the twins discover things about themselves in unexpected ways — especially that kindness, understanding and collaboration can go a long way.

The 42-page book, co-authored by lawyer TK Sohal and teacher Raman Kaur, will be launched at an event Sunday, Aug. 7 at Surrey City Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

Growing up in Surrey, Sohal said she “didn’t see herself” in many of the books she read. As a well-educated adult, along with Kaur, Sohal said she was inspired to write an English-language book that featured South Asian children.

“We’re both living in Surrey, and grew up in Surrey and went to Surrey schools,” Sohal noted.

“This is the first book that we’ve co-authored.”

The book’s full title is “Twin Adventures: Ria and Ryan Meet Tejas and Tamanna,” and more details are posted to tksohal.com/twinadventures.

On amazon.ca the book is sold for $19.99 as a paperback, or $9.99 as a Kindle edition. The book is also available in Surrey Libraries’ catalogue, Sohal noted.

“Twin Adventures” was supposed to be released last fall, but the pandemic paused a launch event until this summer.

“It’s very exciting, and it’s nice to be able to do this in-person,” Sohal said of the Aug. 7 event, to include book-signings, a reading, prizes and entertainment, in the atrium at Surrey City Hall.

Sold on the City of Surrey’s online box office (tickets.surrey.ca), event tickets are $2 for kids age four and under, and $5 for everyone else. A $20 ticket comes with a copy of the new book.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

