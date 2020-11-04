Trunk-or-treat event at White Rock Baptist Church a hallowed success

Organizers estimate 500 people turned out for the distanced Oct. 31 affair

Volunteers handed out treats from 22 themed trunks, delivering the goodies with tongs or via long tubes. (Contributed photo)

Hundreds of people turned out to White Rock Baptist Church Saturday (Oct. 31) for a free, “safely distanced COVID event.”

Organizers estimate some 500 parents and kids from across the Lower Mainland gathered in the parking lot and waited in a line that stretched around the 1657 140 St. building for up to 45 minutes to partake in festivities that were weeks in the making.

“We had the best time,” a summary written by WRBC’s children’s pastor Lisa Streu and shared with Peace Arch News states.

The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event – a first for the church – featured 22 cars with decorated trunks from which treats were distributed to ghosts, ghouls and other costumed characters via long tubes or tongs.

Around 12,000 treats were handed out. There was also a photo booth opportunity, fog machines and music, as well as movies playing on the exterior walls.

“They loved it!” Streu wrote, of attendees’ reactions.

She thanked the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Save-on-Foods and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen for donating some of the goodies, and West Coast Gardens for supplying pumpkins that were used as decor.

The festive gourds were to be donated to Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank on Monday (Nov. 2).

