Volunteers handed out treats from 22 themed trunks, delivering the goodies with tongs or via long tubes. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers handed out treats from 22 themed trunks, delivering the goodies with tongs or via long tubes. (Contributed photo)

Trunk-or-treat event at White Rock Baptist Church a hallowed success

Organizers estimate 500 people turned out for the distanced Oct. 31 affair

Hundreds of people turned out to White Rock Baptist Church Saturday (Oct. 31) for a free, “safely distanced COVID event.”

Organizers estimate some 500 parents and kids from across the Lower Mainland gathered in the parking lot and waited in a line that stretched around the 1657 140 St. building for up to 45 minutes to partake in festivities that were weeks in the making.

“We had the best time,” a summary written by WRBC’s children’s pastor Lisa Streu and shared with Peace Arch News states.

The ‘Trunk or Treat’ event – a first for the church – featured 22 cars with decorated trunks from which treats were distributed to ghosts, ghouls and other costumed characters via long tubes or tongs.

Around 12,000 treats were handed out. There was also a photo booth opportunity, fog machines and music, as well as movies playing on the exterior walls.

“They loved it!” Streu wrote, of attendees’ reactions.

She thanked the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Save-on-Foods and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen for donating some of the goodies, and West Coast Gardens for supplying pumpkins that were used as decor.

The festive gourds were to be donated to Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank on Monday (Nov. 2).


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHalloweenSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Around 500 people turned out for White Rock Baptist Church’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Saturday (Oct. 31). (Contributed photo)

Around 500 people turned out for White Rock Baptist Church’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Saturday (Oct. 31). (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATED: City of Surrey to livestream Veterans’ Square Remembrance Day ceremony this year

Just Posted

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

Outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village declared over

The Surrey school district, as of Oct. 30, has updated its cleaning and disinfecting protocols. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
District announces new cleaning protocols at Surrey elementary schools

Staff will use electrostatic sprayers to clean areas accessed by those who test positive for COVID-19

Canucks Alumni hockey players during an Indoor/Outdoor Challenge game in Smithers last February. (Photo: facebook.com/canucksalumni)
Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Ex-NHLers on the ice at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, but spectators aren’t allowed right now

Trucks roll through Cloverdale Dec. 1, 2019 for the 14th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights. (Photos: Olivia Johnson)
There will be no drive-thru Surrey Santa Parade of Lights

‘Once again the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim’, Orazietti

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

Most Read