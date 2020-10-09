Toolbox thrift store reopens

The Toolbox on 176th Street in Cloverdale has reopened.
The tools-only thrift store, which benefits the Surrey Hospice Society, recently reopened after a lengthy closure and is currently having a 50 per cent off sale on every item.
The store is only open on Fridays and Saturdays (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) for the time being.
Jesse Singh, a worker at the store, said the sale will run until Nov. 15.
“And we’re always looking for donations of used tools,” he added.
