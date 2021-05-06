Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools will open May 17 for free swims, others to follow

Public swim times will be in 45-minute blocks ‘to ensure access for all’

Three of Surrey’s eight outdoor pools will open for public swimming mid-month, with the other five scheduled to operate a few weeks later.

The pools at Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside will open May 17, followed by Hjorth Road on June 5 and Holly, Kwantlen, Port Kells and Unwin pools on June 26.

Admission is free at the pools, and swim times are posted to tidesout.com, along with lesson information, or call 604-531-8855. Tides Out operates the city’s outdoor pools.

Safety protocols including limited capacity are in place for public swims, and swim times will be in 45-minute blocks “to ensure access for all,” according to pool managers.

“Schedules have returned to the traditional pre-COVID-19 pandemic times,” says a post on the website. “Some changes to times may be made if needed, as we approach opening dates. Please check back and we will post updates when we have more information.”

Safety measures include limited access to change rooms, no pool toys, no private rentals or birthday party bookings, and no lifejackets will be provided. Also, lane swimming at Bear Creek Park Pool and Hjorth Road Pool is offered only during specified times.

“We will actively monitor outdoor pools throughout the summer and may modify procedures as necessary,” the Tides Out website says.

This year, all outdoor pools in Surrey will offer Red Cross swimming lessons from certified instructors.

Meantime, just two of Surrey’s five indoor pools are currently open – Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex and Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre. Opening dates are to be announced for the other three, in Guildford, Newton and South Surrey.

“In light of the Provincial Health Order, aquafit classes will be suspended until further notice to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” says a post on surrey.ca.

“We have reconfigured our pool schedules and adding additional swim times. This will add approximately 620 more spots overall between Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex and Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre. Reservations for the additional spots will open one week prior.”



