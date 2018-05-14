Three of Surrey’s free outdoor pools are open

Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside pools open now, with others set to open June 30

Three of Surrey’s eight outdoor swimming pools are open for the season. (Photo: surrey.ca)

With the weather warming up, we’ve got some good news for you.

Three of Surrey’s free outdoor pools are already open for the summer.

Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside pools are open now, with the remaining outdoor pools set to open on June 30.

In all, the city has eight free outdoor pools at the following locations:

Bear Creek – 13820 88th Ave.

Greenaway – 17901 60 Ave.

Sunnyside – 15455 26th Ave.

Hjorth Road – 10277 148th St.

Holly – 10662 148th St.

Kwantlen – 13035 104th Ave.

Port Kells – 19340 88th Ave.

Unwin – 6845 133rd St.

The city’s ten spray parks will be open in time for the long weekend, with the official opening of all on Friday, May 18. The only city spray park that will not be open this weekend is Hawthorne Spray Park, which is still under construction.

Ten spray parks will open this Friday, at the following locations:

Bear Creek – 13750 88th Ave.

Bridgeview – 12560 168th St.

Cloverdale Athletic – 6330 168th St.

Erma Stephenson – 15920 110 Ave.

Fleetwood – 15802 80th Ave.

Goldstone – 5850 146th St.

Hazelgrove – 7080 190th St.

Newton Athletic – 7395 128th St.

South Surrey Athletic – 14600 20th Ave.

Unwin – 13313 68th Ave.

For more information visit surrey.ca.