The men and women behind Delta’s Planning for the Future workshop received Best Collaboration at Fraser Health’s Above and Beyond awards. (Top, from left)Lyn Walker, Sandie Green, Jane Marynowski, Sandy Holland and Iris Scott. (Bottom, from left) Rev. Jim Short, Cari Borenko Hoffmann and Kay Dennison. (Submitted photo)

Three Delta organizations win Fraser Health award for seniors planning workshop

Deltassist, Ladner United Church and Delta Seniors Planning Committee were honoured for the project

Three Delta associations were honoured last month for their efforts to help local seniors plan for the future.

This year, Fraser Health’s Above and Beyond: Best in Collaboration award was presented to the Ladner United Church, Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, Delta Senior’s Planning Committee and Fraser Health for their work in creating a one-day seniors planning workshop. The award was one of nine given out during the health authority’s annual Above and Beyond awards ceremony on Sept. 26.

RELATED: Retired Surrey nurse receives lifetime achievement award

The Planning for the Future workshop began as a desire from the Ladner United Church to provide an advanced care planning session for the parish members. Soon, it evolved into something more: a full-day workshop covering the medical, legal and financial implications of future planning for seniors.

“This conversation isn’t about death and dying, it’s about living,” Cari Hoffman, Fraser Health’s regional coordinator for advance care planning, said in a news release. “How do you want to live?”

The Planning for the Future workshop took place on March 10 at Ladner United Church. Over the course of the day, seniors could attend an advance care planning workshop lead by Hoffman; a legal presentation on wills, probate and the power of attorney; and a panel discussion with representatives from the medical, legal and financial fields.

Attendees could also visit booths from the Delta Police Department, Delta Hospice Society, Canadian Mental Health Society, Delta Funeral Home, the city’s parks and recreation department, the city’s seniors’ centres and the University of Victoria’s Centre on Aging.

The goal? Create conversation.

“It’s all about conversations,” Hoffman said. “It’s not just about paperwork and it’s not just about deciding whether you want to be resuscitated. It’s about equipping your loved ones to know what’s important to you.

“It can be complex because there’s legal aspects to this, but at the end of the day, if you’re talking and everyone’s on the same page, then you’ve done your job.”

The workshop team included Joan Angrignon, Muriel Cullen, Kay Dennison, Sandie Greene, Cari Borenko Hoffmann, Sandy Holland, Jane Marynowski, Iris Scott, Lyn Walker and Trish White.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Just Posted

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Three Delta organizations win Fraser Health award for seniors planning workshop

Deltassist, Ladner United Church and Delta Seniors Planning Committee were honoured for the project

Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Group to hold a speaker series on homeless youth

VIDEO: Hundreds storm Shannon Hall for Cloverfest

Craft beer festival, Cloverfest, returned to provide local drinks, food and live music

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

Most Read