Thousands attend Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale

Earl Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion, escorts Silver Cross Mother Sian LeSueur after she laid a wreath at the cenotaph. Her son, Garrett William Chidley, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and other dignitaries attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey residents await the procession at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Many attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Many attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Veterans attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Many attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Veterans attend the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum lays a wreath at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Legion president Scott MacMillan lays a wreath at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Second World War Veteran Reginald Wise, 95, lays the first of two wreaths at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Second World War Veteran Reginald Wise, 95, lays the first of two wreaths at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Second World War Veteran Hans Anderson, 98, lays a wreath for POWs—himself a POW for 1 year— at the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Thousands attended Cloverdale’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in Veterans’ Square Nov. 11 to pay their respects to the men and women who lost their lives in the service of their country.

Earl Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion, escorted Silver Cross Mother Sian LeSueur to the cenotaph to lay a wreath on behalf of all Silver Cross Mothers across Canada.

“It was an extreme honour to escort Sian LeSueur to the cenotaph,” Fraser said after the ceremony.

Mothers who have lost a child in service to Canada receive the cross. LeSueur lost her son, Garrett William Chidley, in Afghanistan in 2010.


