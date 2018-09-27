This card, made by five-year-old Tegan, reminds drivers that there are ‘No phones, buddy’ when it comes to driving. RCMP volunteers gave out dozens of these ‘tickets’ to passing vehicles at Martha Currie Elementary in Cloverdale on Thursday, Sept. 27. (Samantha Anderson)

‘Think of Me’: Surrey students ask drivers to slow down, pay attention on the road

Surrey RCMP, ICBC launch road safety campaign at Cloverdale elementary school

Surrey RCMP and ICBC launched their “Think of Me” distracted driving campaign at a Cloverdale elementary school on Thursday morning.

Policing agencies throughout the Lower Mainland are running the campaign in an effort to educate drivers on how to stay safe on the road — especially now that kids are back in school.

Surrey RCMP Traffic and Youth Section officers, ICBC, Surrey Crime Prevention Society and Surrey Schools are reminding drivers to take note of their speed and to limit distractions.

On Thursday morning (Sept. 27), officers set up outside of Cloverdale’s Martha Currie Elementary School to hand out cards to drivers and remind them to think of the kids when driving through school and playground zones. The cards were made by elementary students, and they ask drivers to “Think of me. Take a break from your phone.”

“This campaign is an important part of our prevention efforts to educate motorists about the dangers of distracted driving,” said Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig. “As police officers, too often we see the tragic outcomes of unsafe driving practices. One in four deaths on B.C. roads involve distracted and inattentive driving. Take a break from your phone and remember to keep your eyes forward while driving.”

“This initiative is a powerful reminder to drivers to stay focused on the road and watch for children, especially in or around school zones,” said Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “When you’re behind the wheel, take a break from your phone. Studies show drivers who are talking on a cellphone lose about 50 per cent of what’s going on around them.”

An infographic on distracted driving in B.C., by ICBC.
ICBC provides the following tips for safe cellphone use on its website:

  • No call, text or email is so important it’s worth risking your life or the lives of others. Let calls go to voicemail and ignore your text messages while driving.
  • Turn it off and put it out of sight or turn on airplane mode to avoid the temptation to check your phone.
  • Assign a designated texter. Ask your passengers to make or receive calls and texts for you.
  • Pull over to make or receive a call when it’s safe to do so. For longer journeys, look for signs at highway rest areas, some of which now provide free Wi-Fi.
  • Use the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature on iOS devices, ‘In-Traffic Reply’ on Samsung phones, or download a similar app to help you avoid using your phone while driving.


