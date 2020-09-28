Volunteers package up donations during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Contributed photo)

Thanksgiving Food Drive ‘the most successful ever’

More than 21,000 pounds of food collected for Sources Food Bank in South Surrey/White Rock

Organizers of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive are calling it “the most successful food drive ever” after wrapped up the campaign on Saturday.

The 12th annual food drive, which partnered with the City of White Rock earlier in September to help boost awareness and donations, collected more than 21,000 pounds of non-perishable items for the Sources Food Bank in South Surrey/White Rock.

In an email to Peace Arch News, food-drive directors said “it is with utmost appreciation and gratefulness to all the volunteers who gave countless hours, during these many days of preparation and especially on the final collection day last Saturday, even during the rain.”

“We also throw out a huge thank you to the individuals, homes, churches, businesses and grocery stores who gave so much to make this year a huge success.”


