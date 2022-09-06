Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sunday, Sept. 18

Run to begin at 10 a.m. at Cloverdale Legion; registration to open at 9 a.m.

Members of the Surrey Beavers rugby association participate in the Cloverdale Terry Fox run in 2019. This year the run will be held Sept. 18. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s annual Terry Fox Run is set for Sept. 18.

“The 2022 run day is approaching fast,” reads a post on the Cloverdale Terry Fox Run Facebook page. “Mark the date on your calendar!”

Participants will be able to walk, run, or roll on a 1 km, 5 km, or 10 km circuit. The courses will all start and end at the Cloverdale Legion and all three will be clearly marked. Registration opens an hour before the run starts.

Participants are encourage to bring their pets along too.

“We will have merchandise for sale, food by donation, face painting, super dog demonstration, and our famous silent auction.”

The silent auction will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11:30 a.m. Bidders will have to be in the building when the winning bids are announced if they want to claim their prize.

The silent auction is always a popular draw and organizers say many people use the auction to pick up early Christmas gifts knowing the money goes to a great cause.

“Merchandise is available now so you can look your best for the run day,” the Facebook post continued. “Message the page for any inquiries. Looking forward to seeing you there.”

Cloverdale’s 2022 Terry Fox run opens for registration at the Legion at 9 a.m., with the run starting at 10 a.m. The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57th Avenue.

To donate to the Cloverdale Terry Fox run, visit terryfox.org, click on “Terry Fox Run,” navigate to “find a run” and click on Cloverdale.

For more info, visit the Cloverdale Terry Fox Run’s Facebook page: @CloverdaleTerryFoxRun.



