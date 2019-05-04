The 2017 Terry Fox run in Langley City. Times file photo

Terry Fox run in need of organizer for Surrey neighbourhood

National run day is Sept. 15

The Terry Fox Foundation is looking for a run organizer in a north Surrey neighbourhood.

For the past 27 years, according to a release from the foundation, Fraser Heights has hosted a Terry Fox Run. This year, the community is in need of a run organizer.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Fraser Heights since 1993,” said Donna White, provincial director for the Terry Fox Foundation, British Columbia and Yukon. “An astounding $137,000 has been raised at the Fraser Heights run for innovative cancer research.”

The volunteer run organizer would need to recruit committee members, confirm the route, promote the run and oversee run day activities, the release says. The time commitment ranges from two to four hours weekly, during the months leading up to the run.

The national run day is Sept. 15 this year.

The run organizer, who will be supported by the foundation in the planning process, can be one person, a couple of people or a service group.

If anyone would like to volunteer as the run organizer, or to get more information, they can contact White at 604-464-2666 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.

This year marks the 39th annual Terry Fox Run.

“Terry Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, on one leg, to raise awareness for the need for research funding. When his own cancer spread, he was forced to stop running. The heroic Canadian was gone, but his legacy was just beginning,” the release reads.

In the years since the run began, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research.

