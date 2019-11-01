Tiffany Poon photo Retired dentist Ken Stones stands in the one-chair Sources Volunteer Dental Clinic, which has been offering outreach services in the community for 10 years. Stones kickstarted the outreach initiative.

Ten-year milestone for outreach dental clinic in White Rock

Nearly 3,000 patients treated, says Sources

Sources is celebrating a milestone this year – the tenth anniversary of its volunteer dental clinic.

According to a news release, the clinic – established to assist those who struggle to afford or access dental care – has helped approximately 3,000 people since first opening its doors to the community in Peace Arch Hospital in 2009.

The outreach initiative was kickstarted by retired Semiahmoo Peninsula dentist Ken Stones 11 years ago, after he realized, while volunteering at a similar clinic in Abbotsford, that suitable space to offer the service locally existed in the hospital’s Weatherby Pavilion.

After a year of getting things in order, the clinic treated its first patient in October 2009.

Volunteer dentists can access the clinic three times a week. There are currently eight who do; each is asked to commit to six four-hour shifts a year. Patients, referred through Sources, can access basic dental care, including pain relief, restorations, extractions and cleaning.

Sources estimates the annual cost of operating the clinic at $25,000.

Grants are integral to keeping it going. A pair of them from Semiahmoo Rotary Club – $5,000 each – went a long way in the clinic’s early years, as did a $10,000 donation from Prime Time Living in 2015.

READ MORE: Group effort ensures smiles stay free

More recently, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation committed to a three-year grant, and funds from the provincial government enabled upgrades to the clinic’s circa-1998 equipment.

The search for ongoing funding continues, the Sources’ news release states. Additionally, after 50 years in dentistry – as well as years of organizing international dental outreach trips – Stones says he is feeling ready to pass the torch on running the clinic.

Anyone interested in getting involved, or wanting to book an appointment, may contact Sources Volunteer Services at 604-542-4357 or help@sourcesbc.ca

For more information, visit sourcesbc.ca

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP to step up patrols Halloween night

They expect to be dealing with mischief calls while keeping an eye on pedestrian safety

Ten-year milestone for outreach dental clinic in White Rock

Nearly 3,000 patients treated, says Sources

Surrey mom ‘so excited’ as defibrillators will be installed in Surrey high schools

District approved funding, installation for machines in back in the spring

Police still looking for clues in 2013 murder of Vimal Chand in Surrey

Vimal Chand’s body was found on Feb. 20, 2013 in a car parked near Hyland elementary school in Newton

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

Attack on nurse at Abbotsford hospital was one of several violent incidents this year, report says

Hospital failed to report task in ‘timely manner,’ WorkSafeBC says

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read