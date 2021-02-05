Award winners at the 2017 edition of Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 gathering. (file photo)

Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’ honoured in April; nominations needed now

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 10

Are you among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25?

Hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, the annual awards honour outstanding business operators and/or community-minded individuals, aged 25 and younger.

The 2021 winners will be recognized at the 11th Top 25 Under 25 Awards reception held virtually on Thursday, April 22. To register, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

The nomination deadline is Wednesday, March 10, and a form is posted to the board of trade’s website. Questions can be directed to Rhona Doria, at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344.

“The winners will be chosen based upon a subjective analysis of their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and the uniqueness of their business or community projects,” according to SBOT.

Nominees must be aged 25 or younger before April 22, 2021. They must be working on, worked on, a business or community project in Surrey, working in the Surrey business community and/or contributing, or recently contributed to, a business or community-related project in Surrey.

Last summer, 11-year-old girl Sia Sidhu, who operated Sia’s Burger Shack as a philanthropic venture from her Panorama Ridge home, was youngest among Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners.

The 25 award winners for 2020 were announced last July, and a “digital reception” was held in September with CBC broadcaster Dan Burritt as emcee.

In alphabetical order, the 2020 Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 award winners were:

Aksh Aggarwal, University Preparedness Workshop

Simryn Atwal, Surrey Kids Help Phone

Suchayte Bali, Emerging Routes Canada

Fahad Bin Faruque, AXIS Consulting

Amandeep Boparai, SPARK Foundation

Bremiella De Guzman, Spread the Word: Inclusion (Special Olympics BC)

Jasdeep Gill, Simon Fraser Student Society

Sandip Gill, Youth Transforming Society

Fawzan Hussain, Youth for Care

Pavneet Kalsi, Equity, Inclusion and Wellness

Gurleen Kaur Brar, Youth Transforming Society

Priya Kaur Lehal, PKL Enterprises Ltd.

Christie Lo, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Eric Mann, Emerging Routes Canada and UBC Bhangra Council

Shannon Permal, Canadian Federation of Fiji Organizations

Samad Raza, Emerge SFU

Prableen Sandhu, South Asian Cancer Association

Sia Sidhu, Sia’s Burger Shack

Nimrit Sidhu, Hearts of BC

Gurkirat Singh Nijjar, One Voice Canada

Sidharth Taank, Nanofi Enactus SFU

Peter Tivy, Teifi Digital Inc.

Jonathan To, Health Change Lab – Made with Care and Count on Me – Enactus SFU

Lavleen Walia, Youth Rising Foundation

Brandon Yau, Surrey Canadian Cancer Society

Also, the Honourary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award went to Shannon Permal.


