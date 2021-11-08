Satbir Cheema speaks during B.C.’s online Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards. (YouTube video)

PEOPLE

Surrey’s PICS boss Cheema earns provincial Safe Communities Award

Online ceremony held Friday, Nov. 5

Surrey’s Satbir Cheema is among six British Columbians given Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards during an online ceremony Friday (Nov. 5).

Community leaders from across the province were honoured “for their ongoing efforts in supporting victims of crime, including initiatives focused on gender-based violence and restorative justice.”

The Safe Communities Award was given to Cheema, who has been involved in the work of Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society for more than 19 years.

“As president and CEO of PICS, Cheema leads an exceptionally committed and dedicated team that provides a range of services to new immigrants, farmworkers, women and youth,” notes an awards bio.

“Cheema has led the development of numerous community programs and initiatives on racism, drug and gang violence, domestic violence and more.”

Awards were also presented to Wanda Watts (a Smithers-area resident), Karyn French (Victoria), Meghan Ramsay (Kelowna), Mssko Wakil (Burnaby) and Aaron Pete (Chilliwack), “for their work in advancing crime prevention, restorative justice and other approaches that keep communities safer.”

CLICK HERE to read the awards brochure, which includes bios for all of the award winners.


