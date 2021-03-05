Surrey’s 21st Shakti Awards go online on International Women’s Day

Special guests for the 2021 Shakti Awards featured on a poster for the event.

Timed with International Women’s Day, Surrey’s Shakti Awards event is set to go online Monday evening (March 8), starting at 7 p.m.

The annual gathering aims to honour women who have displayed strength and excellence, in several categories.

The awards are hosted by Surrey-based Shakti Society, a non-profit organization “dedicated to empowering individuals, families and communities,” according to a post at shaktisociety.com.

Last March, 14 women were given Shakti Awards during a gala dinner at Surrey’s Bollywood Banquet Hall.

This year’s 21st annual event will continue the tradition online, with a special look at “the challenges that lie ahead.”

Tickets are on a sliding scale from $1 to $25, at eventbrite.ca.

Among speakers are past Shakti Award recipients Shelina Mawani, Shahnaz Rahman and Karen Dosanjh.

As well, Balbir Gurm, a founding member of NEVR – Network To Eliminate Violence in Relationships, will talk about the network and how people can take steps to address violence faced by women.

Shakti Society’s Facebook page boasts more than 1,600 followers.

