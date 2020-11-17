Surrey’s 2020 Community Leader Award winners to be revealed online

The Now-Leader invites you to join us as we recognize Surrey’s “unsung heroes” as part of the 2020 Community Leader Awards.

Due to COVID-19, the annual awards will be held online this year.

The virtual event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 on the home page of surreynowleader.com.

The awards recognize those who do not seek recognition but continue to give back to the community.

By video we will reveal this year’s winners in nine categories, including Coach of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Emergency Services, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Leader, Community Builder, Above and Beyond and Leader of the Year.

Last fall, 10 outstanding representatives of Surrey’s community took home trophies during the Surrey Now-Leader’s 17th Annual Community Leader Awards ceremony, held at the Eaglequest Golf banquet hall in Surrey.



