(File photo)

(File photo)

SurreyCares kicks off ‘Toonies For Tomorrow’ fundraiser for food security in the city

‘February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love,’ org says

A February fundraising campaign has been launched by SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The second annual “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign kicked off Saturday (Jan. 28) with a community event at Taj Park Convention Centre in Newton, and officially runs from Feb. 1 to 23.

With a target of $500,000, the donation drive will benefit the foundation’s Food For Everyone Fund, established to increase food security in Surrey and reduce hunger. Beneficiaries will include community kitchens, gardens and other “low-barrier” programming.

“We know that Surrey is amongst Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is expected to become B.C.’s largest city by 2030,” notes the “Toonies For Tomorrow” website, on surreycares.org.

“It is critical that we build this fund to support the growing and diverse needs of our community. February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love.”

The Food For Everyone Fund has already provided its first grant, to the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation’s Food Hamper program.

Donations for “Toonies For Tomorrow” are welcomed online and also at a growing number of businesses in Surrey, including Just Cakes Bake Shop (Scott Road and Cloverdale locations), Espresso Cafe (at Newton Exchange), Pacific Poke (Surrey Central), Sunfarm Produce & Groceries (8388 128 St.), Surrey SuperMarket (Payal Business Centre), Mughal Gardens Sweets & Restaurant (12788 76A Ave.), Sabzi Mandi Supermarket (12568 72 Ave.) and Fraser Pizza (Fraser Heights).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fundraisingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Every home should have a carbon monoxide detector, says Surrey Fire
Next story
Surrey school grad wins $10K emerging-artist prize from The Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey to appoint 2 councillors, recruit volunteers for Homelessness and Housing Society board

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey city grants being considered for approval tonight

A design on the updated design and placement of interpretive signage on White Rock’s waterfront has been put on hold until ‘council can make a decision based on facts.’ (City of White Rock graphic)
‘Train wreck’ discussion stalls decision on White Rock’s waterfront signage