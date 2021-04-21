Surrey woman wins $334k in online 50/50 fundraiser

A Surrey woman has won more than $330,000 in an inaugural online charity lottery.
In a news release issued Monday (April 19), Joanne Gamache was identified as the winner of ‘The Big 50/50 Online Lottery.’
“This premier event raised a total $669,010, of which, 50% was awarded to the winner,” the release states.
The fundraiser saw four B.C. charities – the Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C., the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, Variety, The Children’s Charity of BC, and Zajac Ranch For Children – team up to raise funds.
“This collaborative effort joined four British Columbia Charities that have been deeply impacted due to COVID-19. Proceeds from this online lottery will directly impact the outstanding programs and services,” the release states.
The lottery ran from March 1 to April 15, and the draw was held at noon on April 16.
