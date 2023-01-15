Surrey temple busy collecting donations for Guru Nanak Food Bank’s annual blanket drive

The parking lot at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey was busy Sunday (Jan. 15) with people hoping to make the winter a warmer place for those in need.

Guru Nanak Food Bank (GNFB) hosted its annual Mega Blanket Donation Drive all day at the 152 Street temple, where people were busy donating to the cause and enjoying hot tea and each others’ company.

“The community has given us so much, so we feel it’s important to give back to the community,” said GNFB board of directors president Narinder Singh Walia, noting the food bank has donated 30,000 blankets to people in need over the past three years.

“Lots of people need the help, for many different reasons.”

People are encouraged to make blankets and donate them, to buy blankets through wholesalers and donate them, or to donate money for GNFB to buy blankets.

The food bank prepares the blankets as welcome packs (which include a blanket and a pillow) for those in need, some of whom are newcomers to the country who might need a little help getting settled, Walia said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support GNFB’s three locations in Surrey, Delta and Abbotsford.

For more information about the food bank or blanket drive, visit www.gnfb.ca

