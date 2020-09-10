The school sign at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School reminds students to be COVID-19 safe as they return to school. (Photo: mmeplayer/Twitter)

Surrey students return to school

Here’s a look at what some schools, teachers are doing on the first day back

It’s the first day of school for thousands of Surrey students, and it looks very different compared to other years.

Some students are returning to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-classroom learning back in March. However, some students returned in June for some in-class learning.

Thursday and Friday (Sept. 10 and 11) are orientation days for students, while Tuesday and Wednesday was the official return to school for teachers and staff.

Students are being put into cohorts, with cohort sizes either 30 students or 60 students depending on the grade. There is also a blended online option for students.

Here’s a look at what some schools and teachers are doing today:

View this post on Instagram

explaining thursday at LAM

A post shared by Annie Ohana (@ohanasj) on


Most Read