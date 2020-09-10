Surrey students return to school

Here’s a look at what some schools, teachers are doing on the first day back

The school sign at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School reminds students to be COVID-19 safe as they return to school. (Photo: mmeplayer/Twitter)

It’s the first day of school for thousands of Surrey students, and it looks very different compared to other years.

Some students are returning to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-classroom learning back in March. However, some students returned in June for some in-class learning.

Thursday and Friday (Sept. 10 and 11) are orientation days for students, while Tuesday and Wednesday was the official return to school for teachers and staff.

Students are being put into cohorts, with cohort sizes either 30 students or 60 students depending on the grade. There is also a blended online option for students.

Here’s a look at what some schools and teachers are doing today:

#sd36learn Off to a great socially distant learning year. Another year.. another challenge… yet we smize( smile in mask) @mrtcares pic.twitter.com/8AZxWw0RU5 — McLeod Road School (@MRTCares) September 10, 2020

1 m ago I was on hols and was invited to an online mtg where I learned about @Surrey_Schools plan for back school. That mtg marks the beginning of craziest month of my career. We have worked so hard. We’ve done the best we could. I’m excited to welcome sts back today. #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/MDoFxk6cRS — Kasha Duff (@KashaDuff) September 10, 2020

We are excited to welcome our staff & students back to Tweeds. As Simon Sinek says “Optimism is the ability to focus on where we are going, not where we’re coming from.” 🐾Panthers are moving forward together…in a safe, kind and calm manner. pic.twitter.com/Uq2j8mqI47 — M. Player (@mmeplayer) September 5, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

