Surrey students return to school

It’s the first day of school for thousands of Surrey students, and it looks very different compared to other years.
Some students are returning to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-classroom learning back in March. However, some students returned in June for some in-class learning.
Thursday and Friday (Sept. 10 and 11) are orientation days for students, while Tuesday and Wednesday was the official return to school for teachers and staff.
Students are being put into cohorts, with cohort sizes either 30 students or 60 students depending on the grade. There is also a blended online option for students.
Here’s a look at what some schools and teachers are doing today:
#sd36learn Off to a great socially distant learning year. Another year.. another challenge… yet we smize( smile in mask) @mrtcares pic.twitter.com/8AZxWw0RU5
— McLeod Road School (@MRTCares) September 10, 2020
You can see my smile! Love this #techno mask/crystal – ready to go! #sd36learn #healthandsafety pic.twitter.com/U4j9tgcL1x
— Jane Silversides (@janeteacher2) September 9, 2020
View this post on Instagram
It is through Herculian effort that Orientation Week begins at Matheson. Endless 24/7 planning to ensure safety the best we could (in the far too little time provided) led to open doors today. The concerns remain and in the beautiful refrain of students saying "Hi Ms. Ohana" and thr many miniature convos, still angst, concern, and anxiety over safety and health. All in all, much volunteering today amongst staff to help our #lamfam. This frontline family is calm yet alert amidst the maelstrom of pandemic time teaching.
Excited to welcome @brookside_sail students back to school #sd36learn @Surrey_Schools pic.twitter.com/Bp34QDIH4I
— Shelley Brett (@shelleytbrett) September 10, 2020
Here's a video of my portable on my first day with students. #bced @pattibacchus @Rob_Fleming pic.twitter.com/H67KTgtlIE
— Karen Harris (@musicteacher73) September 10, 2020
1 m ago I was on hols and was invited to an online mtg where I learned about @Surrey_Schools plan for back school. That mtg marks the beginning of craziest month of my career. We have worked so hard. We’ve done the best we could. I’m excited to welcome sts back today. #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/MDoFxk6cRS
— Kasha Duff (@KashaDuff) September 10, 2020
Thanks for the masks @Surrey_Schools! Got started personalizing them for @rosemaryheights staff. #donttrademasks #sd36learn pic.twitter.com/MbDDCXFAJT
— Teresa Jenkins (@TJ_EarlyLit) September 10, 2020
We are excited to welcome our staff & students back to Tweeds. As Simon Sinek says “Optimism is the ability to focus on where we are going, not where we’re coming from.” 🐾Panthers are moving forward together…in a safe, kind and calm manner. pic.twitter.com/Uq2j8mqI47
— M. Player (@mmeplayer) September 5, 2020
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter