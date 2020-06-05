Surrey student Harjot Bal has received a TD Community Leadership scholarship. (onebloodforlife.com screenshot/Contributed photo)

Surrey student earns TD Community Leadership scholarship

Harjot Bal recognized for his One Blood For Life Foundation

A Surrey student was recognized this week for “outstanding community contributions,” with a scholarship valued at up to $70,000.

Harjot Bal, a Tamanawis Secondary grad, was presented with a 2020 TD Scholarship for Community Leadership on June 4.

The award – which provides up to $10,000 annually for tuition and $7,500 per year for living expenses, for up to four years – is designed to acknowledge the achievements of youth who are making a difference in their community, a news release states.

Bal established the One Blood For Life Foundation in support of under-represented ethnic minorities who have struggled to find blood and stem cell donations in a health crisis.

“Through this work, Harjot encourages youth to become life-long blood donors and has helped build a network of 440 volunteers, resulting in 3,550 blood donations and 1,540 new and ethnically diverse stem cell registrations,” the release states.

The scholarship is not the first time Bal’s efforts have been recognized.

In 2018, at the age of 15, he was named one of Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25,’ a program that celebrates “the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth 25 years old or younger.”

READ MORE: Meet Surrey’s ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners

This year is the 25th anniversary of TD scholarship program. Since inception, it has provided 500 students with a cumulative $25 million in scholarship donations.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ScholarshipsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir teacher to submit ‘COVID letters’ to Surrey Archives

Surrey Archives documenting COVID-19 pandemic

‘Pods’ set up at Surrey homeless centre

Temporary shelter set up in April to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Surrey student earns TD Community Leadership scholarship

Harjot Bal recognized for his One Blood For Life Foundation

Suspect sought in alleged indecent act in South Surrey

Police say incident occurred near 13 Avenue and 131 Street

New Serpentine rail bridge completed in Cloverdale-Sullivan

$3 million crossing replacement marks first of 13 flood-mitigation projects

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

‘How did he get away with this? How is this justifiable?’

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

IHIT names homicide victim found in the Fraser Canyon this week

Police asking for tips into the suspicious death of 29-year-old Alicia Berg

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

Most Read