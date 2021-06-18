Surrey shelters get clothing collected June 26 by Uplift Canada

Book a pickup on website of the new non-profit, founded by Delta resident

The fledgling Uplift Canada Foundation is coming to Surrey to collect unused clothing from households on Saturday, June 26, as part of the non-profit’s mission to relocate such goods to local shelters.

The student-led upcycling effort is a first in Surrey for the environment-minded organization, launched in January with monthly pickups on the last Saturday. “So far we have collected from Tsawwassen, Ladner, Coquitlam, New Westminster, and Burnaby,” noted Zoey Purvis, media rep.

Surrey pickup registration details are posted to upliftcanadafoundation.org, under the “Donate Here” tab. “Please make sure your clothing donations are clean and ready on your doorstep for Saturday, June 26 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and we will take it from there!” says the post.

Uplift Canada will only accept clothing that shelters residents are requesting that month. “By doing this, we ensure our giving is always intentional.”

An Instagram post lists clothing needed at Surrey-area shelters, including women’s T-shirts at Elizabeth Fry and Phoenix societies, men’s sneakers at Surrey Urban Mission, men’s T-shirts at Al Mitchell Place and Phoenix and socks at Elizabeth Fry, among other specifics.

Uplift Canada was founded by Tsawwassen resident Maggie Larocque, a third-year, pre-law student at McGill University.

In Canada, the average person throws out 81 pounds of textiles annually, according to the organization. “By up-cycling clothing donations and ultimately supporting the circular economy, Uplift Canada is alleviating the environmental damage being caused by clothing waste in landfills, and instead repurposing these items into a usable resource to those in need.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

