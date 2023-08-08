Educators and representatives from Surrey School District walked in the Vancouver Pride Parade Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey Schools walks in Vancouver Pride Parade

Surrey Schools marching in the parade speaks to the progress made in the district, says Surrey teacher

Thousands of spectators took in the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday (Aug. 6) in Vancouver.

The parade featured over 100 non-profits, community groups, school districts, businesses and more.

Several floats with connections to Surrey participated, including Surrey School District, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Surrey non-profits Sher Vancouver and PFlag Surrey.

Annie Ohana, the grand marshal of the parade in 2022 and an educator at L.A. Matheson in Surrey, walked alongside staff and educators from the district.

“Now more than ever, I think educators and school districts need to support our Queer students, families, staff, and community,” Ohana stated in a message to the Now-Leader.

Surrey Schools marching in the parade shows that progress has been made in the school district, stated Ohana.

“I love the saying ‘existence is resistance’ and the parade is joyful existence,” Ohana stated.

“I faced attacks in May 2022 for organizing our school’s Pride Week, so marching is a protest, it’s a defence of human rights with hundreds of thousands of allies.”

Surrey Schools has proudly participated in the Pride parade for several years, Ritinder Matthew, Surrey Schools’ associate director of communication services told the Now-Leader.

“It’s a vibrant and fun community event that not only brings joy, but also serves as a powerful demonstration of our support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” Matthew’s said. “We’re committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for every staff member and student in our diverse district, and we strive to foster a culture of acceptance, dignity and respect.”

The theme of Pride this year was ‘reconnect.’

“Reconnect symbolizes Vancouver Pride Society’s ongoing commitment to amplify the voices of Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities,” reads a post on Vancouver Pride’s website.

The parade started at 12 p.m. on Denman Street and Davie Street in Vancouver. The new 3.1 km route went along Pacific Boulevard before ending near the VanPrideFest at Concord Pacific Place.

“The new route is flatter, with fewer hills, more shade and wider sidewalks, allowing for the possibility of including more accessible viewing zones for disabled communities,” reads a post on Vancouver Pride’s website.

The parade was part of the Vancouver Pride Society’s weekend of festivities. The outdoor festival, VanPrideFest at Concord Pacific Place, had musicians such as Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, Prado Monroe and Fefe Dobson, food trucks, and vendors.


