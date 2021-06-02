Surrey RCMP’s Cops for Cancer team raising money with online auction of 51 lots

From left to right, Surrey RCMP constables Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon are on the 2021 Cops For Cancer cycling team. (submitted photo)

The four Surrey RCMP members riding as Cops for Cancer are raising money in an online charity auction that closes June 12.

The auction includes 51 items for bid as part of the team’s effort to raise money for pediatric cancer research and also Camp Goodtimes, a retreat for kids battling the disease.

The Surrey RCMP cycling team this year includes constables Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon.

“Living and working in Surrey, we looked for ways to help Surrey businesses recover,” Lee told the Now-Leader. “The best union of the two goals was to organize a Surrey-based auction. More than 50 goods and services have been donated by mostly Surrey-based businesses.

“We began earnestly reaching out to local businesses,” Lee added. “Soon we were being contacted by businesses who wanted to be part of the solution. Despite the pandemic causing hardship on many businesses, they did not hesitate. There were also those businesses who donated financially.”

The online auction, hosted on Able Auctions’ website (ableauctions.ca), involves bids for bottles of wine, coffee, food, audio gear, golf, paint, store and mall gift certificates, Canucks jersey and shirt, auto service and more.

“Visit and bid on the auction,” Lee urged. “And visit and support your local businesses. We live and work in Surrey and are proud to support our community and Cops for Cancer. Please join us and help our businesses get back to business.”

Since its launch in 1997, Cops for Cancer has become one of the largest fundraising events of childhood cancer research in Canada, raising nearly $48 million. Team members cycle across various regions of the country to raise money and awareness, in partnership with Canadian Cancer Society.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

