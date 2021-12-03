Surrey RCMP-backed toy drive salutes a six-year-old boy killed by cancer

Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit members collect donations for Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive at the Newton Superstore on Friday, Dec. 3. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive continues this month with the help of Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit and Youth teams.

The annual collection aims to bring joy to sick children and their families during the holidays.

All donations raised go to B.C. Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in memory of Keian Blundell, a honourary member of the RCMP, who lost his battle with leukemia in 2014, at age six.

Keian’s wish was for every child to experience the joy of Christmas. His parents, Ryan and Chantal Blundell, have carried on his legacy through this annual toy drive.

Until Dec. 16, toys will be accepted at Surrey RCMP’s main detachment (14355 57 Ave.) and three district offices, in Whalley/City Centre, Guildford and Newton. Toys should be new, unwrapped and appropriate for all ages up to and including age 18. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted. Also, the Blundell family has set up an Amazon “wish list” for those who feel more comfortable to buy toys online. More details are posted to the “Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive 2021” event page on Facebook.

On Friday (Dec. 3), Surrey RCMP officers collected donations at Superstores in Guildford, Newton and South Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Over the past four years, more than 7,800 toys and $23,000 in cash donations have been collected by Surrey RCMP and donated to BC Children’s Hospital, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and Surrey Memorial Hospital, according to Insp. Harm Dosange, with Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit.

“The last two years have been very difficult for many of our community members, especially for those who have sick children,” Dosange said in a news release. “This is a small gesture to bring a smile to their faces, as Keian would have wanted.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

