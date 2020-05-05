Surrey Libraries wants patrons to ‘travel the world’ from home

Databases offer window to world for many stuck at home during pandemic

Surrey Libraries is urging to the public to start travelling again – albeit from the comfy confines of their own homes.

Seline Kutan, director of marketing and communications for Surrey Libraries, is reminding patrons they can plan ahead for trips, study, research, or just get lost in the details of other countries around the world through Surrey Libraries’ online database system and their “Global Road Warrior” travel portal.

Global Road Warrior has been included in Surrey Libraries’ online databases for about 12 years now.

“We thought this library resource might be of interest for people who love to travel and explore new places but can’t right now because of the pandemic and current travel restrictions,” said Kutan. “This database has proven quite popular with schools during the closure as well.”

Kutan added the library has many databases that are accessible through their website.

Global Road Warrior – Explore The World

Kutan said web traffic has gone up since the libraries were all closed down because of the pandemic. She said visits to their online resources page on surreylibraries.ca has more than doubled since mid-February.

“Use of our eBooks, eAudiobooks, and streaming video resources have gone up 50 per cent since our branches were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Our learning resources including Lynda.com, Gale Courses, Learning Express, and Kanopy Great Courses have seen an average of 30 per cent increase in usage.”

Kutan added those online learning pages have been the most popular resource that patrons have been accessing.

“Resources for online learning … and those online resources that imitate our physical collections, e.g. streaming video, eMagazines, eBooks/eAudiobooks have increased the most.”

Kutan said that while the closure of the library branches was regrettable, it gave Surrey Libraries the opportunity to showcase its digital library and online resources.

“We’re going to continue to promote different databases and online services so that our community knows about the great resources available to them any time and from anywhere.”

To access Global Road Warrior – or any number of the Surrey Libraries’ other databases – you’ll need a library card. Visit surreylibraries.ca for access.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCloverdaleCloverdale LibrarySurrey