City of Surrey held the grand opening ceremony of the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Saturday. (City of Surrey photo)

Surrey hosts grand-opening ceremony of North Surrey arena complex

‘Accessible’ facility features three sheets of ice

The City of Surrey hosted an official grand-opening ceremony for the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Saturday.

A community event, which attracted more than 500 guests throughout the day, included free skating and rentals, access to the fitness centre, family entertainment and an artist talk with Katzie Nation artist Trenton Pierre.

PHOTOS: Inside North Surrey’s new three-rink arena – and the view from the roof, too

In a video promoting the new facility, Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser commended the facility’s accessibility.

According to a news release issued by the city, accessibility features include level access to the ice from dry surface area; players boxes and penalty boxes made of clear lexan to allow para-ice hockey players to have a clear view from their sledges; removable benches in the player boxes to allow para-ice hockey players to remain in their sledges when off ice; universal hook heights and depths of benches in the dressing room; and fully accessible change rooms and washrooms.

PHOTOS: First look at ice installed at new arena in North Surrey

“Utilizing the three sheets of ice, large-scale spectatorship seating capacity and meeting rooms at the new facility, Surrey will host Olympic Gold Medalist Hayley Wickenheiser’s WickFest Tournament from January 30 to February 2,” a city news release states.

“This is the tournament’s second year in Surrey, which has now expanded from hosting 800 young female athletes to 1,500.”

The arena is located at 10950 126A Street.

More information about the event can be found at surrey.ca/arenas

