William (Bill) Robinson was a familiar face at Surrey’s Heritage Rail. (Contributed)

Surrey heritage societies remember dedicated volunteer, friend

Bill Robinson passed away on July 2

Surrey’s heritage community is mourning the loss of a dedicated volunteer and friend.

Bill Robinson, a longtime fixture at Surrey’s Heritage Rail and member of the Surrey Historical Society, passed away on July 2.

“He was quite the character,” remembered Michael Gibbs, president of the Surrey Historical Society.

Heritage rail visitors might remember Robinson as the friendly face behind Cloverdale Station’s souvenir counter, or from one of his seasonal appearances as Father Christmas or the ghost of the Duke of Connaught.

“Bill brought a larger than life presence to these characters and made the Christmas and Halloween events special for hundreds of guests each year,” said Gibbs.

Robinson was a man “who always had a story to share and a kind word for everyone he met,” he said.

“Bill will surely leave an empty space in the hearts of all who had the opportunity to know and work with him.”


