The Guildford Learning Centre held its 2020 commencement at Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey on June 15, 2020. The church has been offering its building to Surrey schools for commencement ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photos: Lauren Collins)

Surrey grads find a new way to celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘no question it isn’t grad as normal’

Surrey Schools Superintendent Jordan Tinney says “there’s no question it isn’t grad as normal” this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic set in and in-class instruction was suspended indefinitely in March, graduates throughout Surrey wondered if they’d be able to celebrate the milestone with their classmates.

READ ALSO: Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19, April 3, 2020

Graduation, which can include the commencement ceremonies, a dinner/dance and dry grad, is something that many students look forward to for years and start planning for in the fall.

L.A. Matheson Grade 12 student Rajinder Kalsi previously told the Now-Leader it felt like a milestone was being missed.

“It’s just unfortunate because we know we can’t do much about it because of what’s happening in the world right now,” she said. “We won’t be able to celebrate the way that our older siblings have, or the people in Grade 11 right now. We’re not going to be able to celebrate like they’re going to celebrate.”

Then June 1, a hybrid form of in-class learning started up again and with it came the opportunity for grad ceremonies – but unlike any year before.

While the dinner/dance and dry grad events still aren’t possible due to limits on gatherings, schools still managed to rework commencement ceremonies to celebrate the grads.

So far, several Surrey high schools have used space offered by Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey, others have hosted socially distanced events in the schools and one even held a “drive-in commencement.”

“We’ve got everything from outdoors, to, of course the volunteer church in the south, we have limited numbers in gyms, we’ve got one in which they’re doing a drive-through with the grads,” said Tinney.

“Grad is a special moment, but it’s very different and looks very different all across the district this year.”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has also addressed the 2020 graduating class on several occasions, telling them to look at this experience as a unique and historic one.

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class, May 2, 2020

“Reaching this milestone during an unprecedented global pandemic, shows that British Columbia’s class of 2020 has the resiliency to take on anything,” she said in June. “I know this has been a challenging time, but there are so many exciting adventures ahead. Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Just Posted

Cloverdale mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Surrey grads find a new way to celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘no question it isn’t grad as normal’

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 20: South Surrey recovery house launches satellite food bank; Peace Arch Park remains closed

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

PHOTOS: Estimated 6,000 people join anti-racism Freedom March in Vancouver

The march was one of many events across North America to mark Juneteenth

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Most Read