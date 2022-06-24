Surrey firefighters raise $110K in annual golf tournament

The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society held its 11th annual Charity Golf Tournament and had its “most successful fundraiser to date,” says one of the organizers.

Dylan Van Rooyen, the society’s vice-president, said Tuesday’s (June 21) event raised more than $110,000 in net proceeds.

All funds raised from the tournament go toward supporting health-care initiatives in Surrey, including the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, the Centre for Child Development and Sophie’s Place, the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and many others.

The tournament, Van Rooyen said, hosted 164 golfers and 50 businesses joined as sponsors, with former Surrey Honda general manager Nasir Kamrudin as the presenting sponsor.

Van Rooyen said the society is looking forward to a full summer of fundraisers, “which ensures we can continue to support the Surrey community with over $1,000,000 in charitable funding annually.”

Next up is the Fraser Valley Bandits 50/50 draw on July 1 and 3.

Then on July 18 is the Celebrity Charity Golf Classic featuring NHL alumni at the Guildford Golf and Country Club, which the SFFCS is a beneficiary of the fundraiser.

On the same day, a new “ball drop” fundraiser in Surrey will involve a helicopter, targets and tickets.

READ ALSO: Helicopter to drop balls from 100 feet in Surrey fundraiser by firefighters, Canucks Alumni , June 14, 2022

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and Canucks Alumni are partners in the charity event, along with Sky Helicopters.

First prize is $10,000, second is a Canucks Alumni “suite experience” at a Canucks game, and third is an Apple Watch.

On July 23 is the Champion of the Crescent, supporting th e Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

READ ALSO: Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event to return this summer, May 19, 2022

Funds raised through the one-day program will support youth mental health initiatives, a news release states.

In August is the SFFCS Battle of the Brews. The Aug. 20 event at Surrey Civic Plaza benefits Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

Then on Sept. 24 is the SFFCS Ignite a Dream.

– With files from Tom Zillich



