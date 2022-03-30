Surrey cat charity appeals for pet-food donations

COVID-19 cited for drop in canned, bagged donations

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is appealing for pet-food donations. (File photo)

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is appealing for pet-food donations. (File photo)

A Surrey cat shelter is appealing for donations to help fill the shelves of its food bank.

On Facebook Tuesday (March 29), the Surrey Community Cat Foundation (SurreyCats) said that COVID-19 put a damper on donations “and people are struggling to feed their cats and the strays they feed.”

“COVID-19 has been tough on both people and animals,” SurreyCats program manager Lubna Ekramoddoullah said in a news release.

“The pandemic has prevented people from regularly donating to our pet food bank, which has caused our food stock to be dangerously low.”

The foundation partners with the Surrey Urban Mission and local stores to assist cat guardians who need help to feed the animals in their care. Cats that don’t get enough to eat are at a higher risk for illness and death, Ekramoddoullah noted.

“We’re asking the public for cat food donations to feed these starving animals. Through their donations, community members can have a direct impact on improving the health and welfare of these cats.”

The volunteer-run charity – which became a B.C.-registered society in 2015, after forming the year prior to help address a growing number of homeless cats in Surrey – also offers covers the cost of spay/neuter services for up to 300 cats owned by low-income families per year.

They issued an appeal for help with that aspect in December, citing a spike in demand that left them “struggling to keep up.” The response enabled them to put 176 cats through the program in just two months, a Facebook update states. As well, an offer to match donations up to $3,000 was received.

READ MORE: Surrey charity struggling to keep up with demand for free cat spay, neuter services

Those interested in helping out with the food shortage may drop off donations of canned or bagged food to a handful of Surrey stores, including Mother Hubbard’s in South Surrey (105-1812 152 St.), Clayton Critters Ltd. (6820 188 St.) and Pet Food ‘N’ More in Newton (400-7380 King George Blvd.).

To donate funds, visit surreycats.ca/donatemoney, or for more information about the organization, visit surreycats.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CatsSurrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: White Rock man chairs effort by former Vietnamese refugees to raise $200K for Ukraine

Just Posted

Hailey McClelland, 18, was first reported missing on Jan. 7 in Surrey. (RCMP handout)
Surrey teenager missing for nearly 3 months now

The Surrey Eagles and Nanaimo Clippers will face each other in the first round of BC Hockey League playoffs. The seven-game series begins Friday night in Nanaimo. (Garrett James photo)
Surrey Eagles to face Nanaimo in first round of BCHL playoffs

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is appealing for pet-food donations. (File photo)
Surrey cat charity appeals for pet-food donations

TEASER PHOTO
Halal food festival coming to Surrey as an Eid celebration this summer